Boehm's Candies & Chocolates factory tour is hands-on

This "Field Trip Friday" brings Team Evening to Boehm's Candies & Chocolates Edelweiss Chalet for a Guided Tour and the opportunity to learn the art of making hand-dipped chocolates.

Dawn Boughton, KING 7:30 PM. PST December 23, 2016

Guided tours of the factory are by confirmed reservation only, and cost only $5 per person.  It includes tasty samples, and a tour of the authentic chalet where founder Julius Boehm lived, and the Boehm's High Alpine Chapel

You can also take a self-guided window tour anytime during business hours for free.  During the production day, windows along the side of the factory offer you a look, and smell, into the process.   

When you are ready to dive deeper into the art of making chocolate, you can also take a class.  They are on Thursdays and Sundays and cost $60 per person.  

 

