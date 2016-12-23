Jim gets a little too "handsy" with the samples.

ISSAQUAH, WASH. - This "Field Trip Friday" brings Team Evening to Boehm's Candies & Chocolates Edelweiss Chalet for a Guided Tour and the opportunity to learn the art of making hand-dipped chocolates.

Guided tours of the factory are by confirmed reservation only, and cost only $5 per person. It includes tasty samples, and a tour of the authentic chalet where founder Julius Boehm lived, and the Boehm's High Alpine Chapel.

You can also take a self-guided window tour anytime during business hours for free. During the production day, windows along the side of the factory offer you a look, and smell, into the process.

When you are ready to dive deeper into the art of making chocolate, you can also take a class. They are on Thursdays and Sundays and cost $60 per person.

