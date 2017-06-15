HeliCat: Part helicopter, part catamaran

SPANAWAY, WASH. - It's a boat. It's a helicopter. It's the HeliCat!

This three-seater is part catamaran, part chopper. The only HeliCat propellers are on the engines in the water, not on the helicopter capsule on top.

“It feels like you're flying,” said Sandy Williamson, who co-founded HeliCat with his wife, Debbie Williamson.

Williamson insists the HeliCat is not just for show.

“There are really no lightweight, fuel-efficient boats that will go at speed in rough water,” he said.

As a result, you get around faster and cheaper, even if the water is choppy.

Williamson says fishers and scuba divers will love its stable platform.

“I’m 60 years old,” he said. “So 60-year-old people definitely shouldn't be jumping back and forth from one side to the other of a catamaran.”

With 10 flotation chambers, Williamson calls the HeliCat virtually unsinkable.



HeliCat

(253) 376-8273

16809 Lake Side Dr S

Spanaway, WA 98387



