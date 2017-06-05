Blossom Grocery keeps it local on Lopez

Blossom Grocery on Lopez Island.

LOPEZ ISLAND, WASH. - Blossom Grocery has been part of the island community since 1977, and if you don't have time to visit all of the many the organic food growers and makers on Lopez, you'll find their fare here, according to owner Brian Kvistad.

Bread from Barn Owl Bakery, greens from Christine Langley’s Farm, meats from the Jones Family Farm and shellfish from Sweetwater Shellfish are just a few of the locally sourced items you’ll find.

Congratulations to this 'amazing operation', nestled in the heart of Lopez Village, which just celebrated 40 years of keeping it local!

Blossom Grocery

(360) 468-2204

295 Village Rd

Lopez Island, WA 98261

