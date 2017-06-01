Blind taste testing salmon at Ivar's Salmon House

SEATTLE - Is the prized Copper River salmon as tasty as it is renown? We put the most sought-after salmon in the world to the test at Ivar's Salmon House on the shores of North Lake Union in Seattle.

A lot of people aren’t sure whether you can tell the difference between regular king salmon and the pricier Copper River salmon from Alaska.

We blindfolded reporter Michael King to find out if he could tell the difference. The king salmon and Copper River salmon were prepared the exact same way.

It was obvious to Michael which was the Copper River salmon. It was much more flavorful and a little oilier (in a good way). It’s essentially the Kobe beef of salmon.

Ivar's Salmon House sits right on the lake and has an outdoor deck. You can also check out their outdoor Fish Bar for casual dining and quick take-out food.

Ivar's Salmon House

401 NE Northlake Way, Seattle, WA 98105

(206) 632-0767

