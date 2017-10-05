Blade Runner 2049 - Movie Review - Honest Reviews with Kim Holcomb

Blade Runner 2049 is rated R and stars Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Sylvia Hoeks, Ana de Armas, and Mackenzie Davis.

KING 5:52 PM. PDT October 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories