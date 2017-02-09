Bike shop or waffle shop? That, and lots more

Egg waffle at Metier, a Capitol Hill bike shop, coffee shop, and training facility.

SEATTLE - Professional bicycle racers Todd Herriott and David Richter love anything on two wheels. They also love a good cup of coffee. Come to think of it, they love working out and hanging out, too. So they built a place big enough to hold all their passions. It's called " Métier ."

"The gym, the bike shop, the cafe," Richter said, "A place that you can go and hang out all day."

Herriott added, "We're also a coaching company."

Metier is French for "a calling."

"It's the life," said Richter.

And this one-of-a-kind business is their calling.

Herriot said, "People ask all the time, 'What are you guys?' We're a bike shop first."

"Get your bike worked on. You get a coffee," Richter said. "You can get a massage, you get acupuncture."

If you're a serious cyclist, check out the high-end equipment and state-of-the-art training. If not, try the waffles.

"Savory waffles," Richter said, "And we have your typical American waffles, Liege waffles, but just waffles 101 different ways."

No matter who you are or what you want, you'll probably find it here at the world's only bike shop/coffee shop/training facility and waffle bar.

1017 E Union St

Seattle, WA 98122

(206) 816-3436

