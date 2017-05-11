KING
Best Rest Stop Revealed: Smokey Point with its giant stump!

Michael King, KING 7:30 PM. PDT May 11, 2017

Smokey Point was selected *Best Rest Stop* by the voters of the Pacific Northwest in the 2017 Best Northwest Escapes thanks to its giant stump!

It's not every day you can walk THROUGH a tree stump. But that's exactly what you can do if you stop along northbound I-5 at the Smokey Point Rest Stop.

There's also a larger than normal dog restroom (i.e. grassy area) to go along with the well-kept human facilities.

and if it's REALLY your lucky day, you'll encounter volunteers passing out coffee and cookies.

