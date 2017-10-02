Belly up to the Beast Bus

Seahawks fans celebrate with the Beast Bus, a one-of-a-kind tailgate experience (Photo: Evening)

SEATTLE - Seahawks fans like to go big on game day, and when it comes to tailgating, it doesn't get any bigger than the Beast Bus.

The 1986 double-decker bus has become a popular pre-game spot for Hawks fans.

"I didn't think it would be this elaborate. I thought it was going to be a party deck up top and a little bit of music. And it turned into something way more than what I thought," said co-owner Ben Seher.

The Beast Bus features original Kingdome seats autographed by the players themselves, as well as a Super Bowl Lombardi trophy from New York. The most striking display, however, is the selection of 12-themed refreshments.

The drinks are free, but donations are always accepted and the money they make goes to charities that the Beast Bus supports.

"We raise a lot. We raise between six to eight thousand dollars per game."

The bus can be found in Hawk Alley before and after every home game.

