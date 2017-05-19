Bellevue woman's first blind date airs on national TV

Tonight a Bellevue-based entrepreneur will be sharing her first and only blind date with all of America, when Jennifer Jedda appears on the NBC reality series First Dates.Jedda owns JJ Caprices, a company that sells jewelry discovered on trips she takes

KING 10:09 PM. PDT May 19, 2017

