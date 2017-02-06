Behind the scenes at Fifty Shades Darker world premiere

An estimated 500 fans attended a Masquerade Ball with the stars of Fifty Shades Darker .

LOS ANGELES – KING 5’s Evening tagged along with fans and the stars of Fifty Shades Darker at the film’s World Premiere and Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles.

An estimated 500 fans attended, wearing gowns and Masquerade masks. Some of them lined up outside the venue hours before the doors opened.

"Thank you so much for coming, you look amazing, all of you,” author E.L. James told the crowd.

The entire cast attended the premiere, including Hollywood legends Kim Basinger and Marcia Gay Harden. But the actors who brought Anastasia and Christian to life got the loudest cheers, both outside the premiere and during the screening.

“You're the reason why this movie is successful and we love you so much and we hope you like it,” Dakota Johnson said, addressing the fans from a stage.

The Fifty Shades trilogy may be set in Seattle, but it remains a worldwide phenomenon.

"It's huge, man. It's like we're doing it for them,” said Jamie Dolan. "They really, really care about this. So yeah, they're very important."

Fifty Shades Darker opens in Seattle on February 10.

