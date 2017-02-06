Behind the scenes at Fifty Shades Darker world premiere

LOS ANGELES - KING 5's Evening tagged along with fans and the stars of Fifty Shades Darker at the film's World Premiere and Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles. An estimated 500 fans attended, wearing gowns and Masquerade masks. Some of them lined up outside t

KING 8:06 PM. PST February 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories