Behind the scenes at Fifty Shades Darker world premiere
LOS ANGELES - KING 5's Evening tagged along with fans and the stars of Fifty Shades Darker at the film's World Premiere and Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles. An estimated 500 fans attended, wearing gowns and Masquerade masks. Some of them lined up outside t
KING 8:06 PM. PST February 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
First Alert Forecast
-
Blowing snow in Lynden, Wash.
-
Livestream 2
-
First Alert Weather
-
Lots of snow on the eastside Monday morning
-
Tips for driving in snow and ice
-
Flights canceled at Sea-Tac Airport
-
Snow knocks down power lines in Olympia
-
Snow in Kent Monday morning
-
Interview with Gov. Inslee: Immigration order battle
More Stories
-
Winter storm strikes Puget Sound, closes schools…Feb. 5, 2017, 11:05 a.m.
-
February snow: What's next?Feb. 6, 2017, 8:43 a.m.
-
Dozens of Western Wash. schools closed TuesdayFeb. 5, 2017, 6:09 p.m.