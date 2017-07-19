Beer near the beach at Port Townsend's Pourhouse

Port Townsend's Pourhouse, where you can enjoy a brew on the beach. (Photo: Anne Erickson)

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. - If you love beer and the beach, you must visit The Pourhouse in Port Townsend: Deliciousness has been pouring from the taps here since 2012.

This place has two hundred and fifty bottles -- and 12 rotating taps, all curated and dispensed by Ned Herbert and his wife Virginia Marston.

But what really sets The Pourhouse apart is its beach, complete with ferry view, and an outdoor seating area with an unusual name: The Impound Lot. According to Herbert, The building was built in 1982 for a towing company, and the outdoor beer garden was Port Townsend's impound lot for about 15 years.

Today full pints replace towed cars. And if you don't like beer drinking, there's always boat watching. The location is a stunner on a sunny day.

"We created a place that we wished was in Port Townsend, and we didn't really realize how many people agreed with us. We've been busy since day one," Herbert said.

Dogs are welcome here -- in fact, they're nearly an accessory. You can even go full cowboy here; guests occasionally arrive on horses.

This place features kegs from all over the Northwest, and brews containing everything from blood orange to nettles. But the owners are not beer snobs:

"We consider ourselves beer geeks," Herbert laughed.

Brewers drink here -- we encountered beer makers from Sound Brewery and Fremont Brewery when we visited. But there's no pretension at The Pourhouse. Just good brews and great views.

"It's just beer. We don't try to take it too seriously. But we do love it, and love to explore it. And of course love to drink it," said Herbert, as patrons toasted the saltwater view.

Pourhouse

(360) 379-5586

2231 Washington St

Port Townsend, WA 98368

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV