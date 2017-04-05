Welcome to the Hall of Foam!

Randy Hemmingsen started collecting beer cans when he was just 8-years-old. Decades later, the Seattle man just can’t stop. His garage is filled, top to bottom, with beer cans.

Randy has about 8,000 cans in total. So many, in fact, that he and his wife had to move their car out of the garage, but his collection is not completed without his holy grail...

“Well I'll tell you what, if you can find a Kruger Cream Ale can from 1936, I'll pay you a lot of money for it," said Hemmingsen. "It's the holy grail. It's the very first beer can ever be made back in 1936 or 38 I think? They're worth a lot of money.”

Looks like Randy is not ready to retire collecting cans anytime soon.

