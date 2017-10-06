BECU is encouraging parents to have the talk with their teens. No, not that talk — the money talk.

They're calling it "The Next Big Talk." BECU believes having a discussion with teens about money is just as important as speaking to them about any other life challenges.

BECU has developed a conversation guide focused on four areas of financial health: spending, saving, borrowing and planning. It also includes activities for parents and teens to do together to learn more about managing money.

Team Evening was challenged by BECU to complete one of the activities. They had $20 to buy all of the ingredients for a family dinner. Watch to see if they stayed within their budget.

You can find the "The Next Big Talk" discussion guide on BECU's website.

© 2017 KING-TV