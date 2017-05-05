Become a Lucha Libre Fighter

Lucha Libre Volcánica in Seattle is the home of only Mexican wrestling gym in the Northwest.

This unique gym is creating Luchadores (fighters) who are traditionally agile and perform more aerial maneuvers than professional wrestlers in the United States.

Lucha Libre is a great activity that enhances and maintains physical fitness in a fun way.

Also, we cannot forget that this style of wrestling is characterized by colorful masks and characters.

