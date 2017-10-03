KING
Close
Weather Alert Freeze Warning
Close

Beat the Hawaii heat with this tasty treat

Shave ice originated in Japan and was brought to the islands by immigrants long ago. Of course, here at Papalua Shave Ice stand at Aulani Resort it's offered up Mickey-style, with your choice of any three flavors. A cool scoop of ice cream and a sweet sho

Jim Dever, KING 8:06 PM. PDT October 03, 2017

KO OLINA, HI - Hawaii can be a wonderfully warm place and Aulani Resort has a delicious way to beat the heat. It's called Shave Ice and it's just about the tastiest snack tradition that Hawaii has to offer.

Shave ice originated in Japan and was brought to the islands by immigrants long ago. Of course, here at Pāpālua Shave Ice stand at Aulani Resort it's offered up Mickey-style, with your choice of any three flavors. A cool scoop of ice cream and a sweet shot of condensed milk, known as a Snow Cap, is a recipe for perfection.

 

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.   Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com.  Connect with Evening via FacebookTwitterInstagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories