Beat the Hawaii heat with this tasty treat

KO OLINA, HI - Hawaii can be a wonderfully warm place and Aulani Resort has a delicious way to beat the heat. It's called Shave Ice and it's just about the tastiest snack tradition that Hawaii has to offer.

Shave ice originated in Japan and was brought to the islands by immigrants long ago. Of course, here at Pāpālua Shave Ice stand at Aulani Resort it's offered up Mickey-style, with your choice of any three flavors. A cool scoop of ice cream and a sweet shot of condensed milk, known as a Snow Cap, is a recipe for perfection.

