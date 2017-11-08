Beast Mode still resonates-Voted 2017's Best Men's Clothing

Marshawn Lynch is no longer a Seahawk. But he's still in town.

His store, Beast Mode, is your choice for Best Men's Clothing in our annual viewers' poll, Best of Western Washington.

Many fans thought when Marshawn left the Seahawks, his store would go too. Not so, says Seattle store manager Sebastian Stafford.

"Seattle's got a lotta love for Marshawn. And vice versa. So I think Beast Mode's gonna be here to stay for quite some time."

And the place is way more than jerseys. There are trendy jackets, stylin' sweaters, a hot take on hockey gear, shoes and slides. They just recently started carrying Cliff Avril's "Haitian Creation" line to benefit Cliff's work in Haiti.

There's even a Beast Mode bike, chocolates and free skittles for all!

