Bean whispering at Fidalgo Bay Coffee

PCC Chef Lynne Vea cups coffee with David Evans and Nathan Warner of Fidalgo Bay Coffee (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

BURLINGTON, WASH. - This Northwest coffee roaster has been around since 1992 -- and it has a secret:

"At Fidalgo Bay we practice what we like to call a reactive style of roasting, we like to listen, we listen to the beans. And that's why they call us the bean whisperers." said Darryl Miller, Vice President of Marketing at Fidalgo Bay Coffee Roasters.

What are they listening for as they roast their beans in small batches? A telltale popping noise.

Coffee beans 'crack' when they heat up -- and that's when a good roaster starts using his nose as well as his ears, pulling samples and smelling the beans as they darken.

"The beans want what they want , they want to be roasted a certain way so we listen to those beans." Miller said.

PCC heard what these organic, shade grown, fair trade coffee beans were saying back in 2008.

Today, they're Fidalgo Bay's only retailer in the Puget Sound, selling about 3 to 4 thousand pounds of beans a month.

"PCC's a great partner, I'm a member, I shop at the Edmonds store, love PCC. And it's a really great fit for us a company." Miller said.

PCC's Chef Lynne Vea did a cupping with the company's president, David Evans. Sometimes 'listening to the beans' means making some noise-- drawing in air with a slurping sound brings out the flavors.

The folks at this small roaster in the Skagit Valley clearly adore this humble bean, and the brew that sustains us all.

And they're honored to wake us up to how good coffee can be.