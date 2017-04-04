Beach Camp in Edmonds is wet and wild

The zipline lands in the water, as Emerson finds out!

Part watersports adventure, part marine science, all fun, Beach Camp in Edmonds is a wet and wild week a kid will never forget.





Its trapeze, zipline and high dive all require a water landing.

Plus there's kayaking, vowing, paddleboarding, tubing, wakeboarding, sailing...if it's on water, it's at Beach Camp.





One of the highlights is night dives, when kids swim through bioluminescent plankton.

"It is probably one of the highlights of my week is seeing kids go in the ocean and discover what lies below the surface of the sea," says camp director Annie Crawley, a member of the Women Divers Hall of Fame.

Beach Camp runs through July and August.

Beach Camp

(206) 324-6715

14725 Norma Beach Rd

Edmonds, WA 98026

