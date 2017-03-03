Be a Z-Girl

Libby wants girls to "stay in the game!" (Photo: evening)

BELLEVUE, WASH. - Bellevue's Libby Ludlow's been a downhill skier. A yoga instructor. A law student. But she's found her true calling: teaching girls how to become a Z-GiRL!

"A Z-giRL basically lives her life with zero limitations," she says.

Libby runs ZGiRLS, a coaching, camping mentoring organization that empowers young, female athletes.

Any group of "sporty" girls ages 11-16 across the country can start their own ZGiRLS Circle. In September, ZGiRLS sends each Circle a kit of curriculums and pairs the Circle with a certified ZGiRLS Mentor in their area. Circles meet ("huddle") with their Mentor once per month from October through May, progressing through the curriculum with the guidance and support of the nationwide ZGiRLS community.

They have a summer adventure camp in July at Hood River.

