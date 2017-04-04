Battling zombies in Auburn: Muckleshoot's virtual reality games are first in the nation

Muckleshoot Casino is the first gaming establishment in the nation ushering their customers into the brave new world of VR. And they're betting on a Bellevue company - VR Studios - to be the tour guide.

KING 7:48 PM. PDT April 04, 2017

