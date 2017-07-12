Battle of the Fittest: Kitsap Peninsula woman competing in the CrossFit Games

This CrossFit competitor from Silverdale is among the world's best (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

SILVERDALE, WASH. - ‘Casey Campbell works out really good,’ said Cody Smith, owner of CrossFit Seven Cities in Silverdale where Casey trains. She’s so good that she's headed to the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games this August.

‘The CrossFit Games are the Super Bowl for CrossFit, I mean you've made it,’ explained Smith.

She'll be one of 40 women who will be competing to be best in the world.

Campbell says one of the things that keeps her motivated is the diverse group of women and girls at her Kitsap Peninsula gym.

‘Crossfit is all about community,’ said Campbell. ‘Mutual suffering really bonds people, everything's better when you have a friend by your side,’ she laughed.

The high intensity workouts create fitness fanatics - and Casey's coach says she's the best kind of crazy.

‘Mentally something is loose but in a good way, in a way that will you can push yourself and get yourself another level,’ Smith explained.

'I think really mental toughness is more important than physical strength,’ said Campbell.

One sport gave Casey that strength:

‘Gymnastics. Being a gymnast you have to be mentally tough, and if you want to make it to the top to level 10, elite or college, it's that mental toughness that carries you through. Because it takes a lotta lotta hard work.’

Casey was a competitive gymnast from childhood through college, and she coaches gymnastics today at Cascade Elite Gymnastics West.

Casey Campbell will need all of that mental toughness at the games -- athletes don't know what they're doing until it's time to compete.

Workouts can involve anything from open water swims -- to hauling 100 pound bags of sand.

This gym thinks their champion has what it takes.

'Every single day she works out she just get so much better and breaks through barriers and it's so impressive to watch all the time,’ said Cody Smith.

"I am just excited to experience it all. It's so big, it's so new, it's such a big accomplishment, I just want to enjoy it, soak it all up, and love every minute.' Campbell added.

The Reebok CrossFit Games are August 3rd – 6th.

CrossFit Seven Cities

(360) 999-0319

7965 Rubicon Trail Pl NW, Silverdale, WA 98383

© 2017 KING-TV