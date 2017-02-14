Bathe in sound to relax at Seattle Sound Temple

Irene Iris Ingalls uses singing bowls to create the sound waves for sound baths.

SEATTLE - This is the kind of bath you’ve never seen before… Or heard. We are taking a sound bath.

“The sound waves are bathing you,” said Iris Ingalls of Seattle Sound Temple. “You are awash in the sound.”

At Seattle Sound Temple, Irene Iris Ingalls fills the room with singing bowls, bells, a gong, and her voice.

“Bringing all the parts of your day,” said Ingalls. “leaving all those parts away and bringing yourself to this room now.”

As she waves around the room, some legs twitch...

“People report feeling tingling in their body. Sound has a way of traveling to parts of your body that need healing,” said Ingalls.

Irene took a life-altering trip to the Nile, the pyramids, and to Isis' temple. It was there that she was exposed to sound healing.

“I cried. I cried,” repeated Ingalls. “It felt so harmonic.”

She's been a sound healer for 12 years now.

“It does grab you and you go,” said Ingalls. “And my curiosity, I was insatiable.”

Suede covered PVC pipes make the bowls live, but Irene says it's magical science.

“Because our bodies are made up of more than 75 percent water, sound moves thru us very easily,” said Ingalls. “You'll be aware of your body. Or not that you'll become sort of in this dream state. And journey state. And people have profound journeys.”

Irene hears the message loud and clear and it sounds like Heaven.

“I love the sense of bliss that comes,” said Ingalls. “The sense of, sometimes I feel I'm really home in my heart home.”

Seattle Sound Temple

(206) 372-7246

4300 Fremont Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103

