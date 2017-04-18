Barking Lounge is a dog's favorite hangout

The Barking Lounge was the 2016's Best of Western Washington winner for best doggie daycare.

It's a place that's been making Seattle dogs' days for over a decade.

"This is the Barking Lounge. We do daycare and overnight boarding. It's really great for dogs who love to play and want some time to hang out with the K-9 buddies."

Maria French is the leader of the pack here. She says the reason the Barking Lounge is so popular with its four-legged clients starts with their staff.

"Our team is made up of people who absolutely love dogs. That's why we're here and it's not just a job," Said French. "It's a fun place, a place where they get to see their friends, get to see people they know and love."

Besides providing dogs a fun place to go, the Barking Lounge also tries to find homes for dogs, who have no place to go.

"We're partner right now with an organization called Tragic to Magic Foundation and they rescue dogs in Mexico and southern California,” Said French. "It's very difficult for dogs to get adopted there and southern California has a lot of kill shelters."

All the dogs go through a thorough health screening before being put up for adoption. And all would-be adopters are screened to make sure they dogs are going to a go home.

After barking lounge regular John Saban passed the test, his fury family grew by 2.

"We adopted them right then and there,” Said Saban. "Ever since then they have been spoiled rotten and they go everywhere we go."

So far 10 dogs have found homes thanks to their partnership. French hopes she sees them and others pouches playing together in the lounge, for a very long time.

"Our priority has always been putting the dogs first and treating them like family."

