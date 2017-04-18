Barking Lounge is a dog's favorite hangout

It's a place that's been making Seattle dogs' days for over a decade. "This is the Barking Lounge. We do daycare and overnight boarding. It's really great for dogs who love to play and want some time to hang out with the K-9 buddies."

KING 7:46 PM. PDT April 18, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories