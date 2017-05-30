Barefoot Ted McDonald makes sandals in Seattle

Ted McDonald in the retail space at Luna Sandals in Seattle (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

SEATTLE - In the shadow of Seattle's Space Needle, a factory is handcrafting brand new sandals grounded in ancient tradition.

Sandals that some folks use as running shoes.

The man behind these sandals is Barefoot Ted McDonald -- a barefoot running coach made famous by Christopher McDougall's bestseller Born to Run.

"The story itself was about some people going down to Mexico's Copper Canyon to run an ultra-marathon. I was one of the characters. I was fascinated to meet these people who were running so well in these sandals," said McDonald.

One of the locals, Manuel Luna, taught the barefoot runner how to make sandals, called huaraches, out of old tires and leather straps.



Now McDonald makes sandals in Seattle that bear his mentor's name: Luna.

Can anyone run in these?

"If you know how to run in sandals you can. "

Doing it without damage requires specialized technique, like a light short footfall. Some folks, like a man who visited the shop from Philadelphia, prefer the free feel of nearly barefoot running.

Luna also makes casual sandals, even one with a bootie designed for winter wear.

And these handcrafted sandals are in demand -- this small crew turns out 250 pairs a day.

So prepare yourself to see more toes, Seattle.

Because Barefoot Ted is on a mission to free the feet.

LUNA Sandals

(855) 586-2726

817 5th Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

