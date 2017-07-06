Balloon Art Beyond Belief

Steve Jones won an award for his balloon cheeseburger. (Photo: Steve Jones)

ISSAQUAH, WASH. - There's your standard balloon poodle. Maybe a sword. And then there are the creations of Steve Jones.

Steve can make anything from air pumped into latex. From a motorcycle to a 10-foot turkey to a 5-foot by 8-foot cheeseburger, if you can think of it, he can make it.

An art major in college, he says he was "blown away," so to speak, when he attended a balloon decorators convention 20 years ago.

"I walked outta there just completely and absolutely inspired beyond belief," Jones said. "I just got home and started blowing up balloons right away. And I never stopped!"

Steve runs Balloon Designers, an Issaquah decorating company.

Steve makes the parts, then fastens them together with more balloons. (Photo: kingtv)

Steve's partner Alexa adjusts a giant bear's heart. (Photo: kingtv)

Balloon Designers

(206) 450-5088

PO Box 258

Issaquah, WA 98027

© 2017 KING-TV