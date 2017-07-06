Balloon Art Beyond Belief

ISSAQUAH, WASH. - There's your standard balloon poodle. Maybe a sword. And then there are the creations of Steve Jones.
Steve can make anything from air pumped into latex. From a motorcycle to a 10-foot turkey to a 5-foot by 8-foot cheeseburger, if you can think of it, he can make it.
An art major in college, he says he was "blown away," so to speak, when he attended a balloon decorators convention 20 years ago.
"I walked outta there just completely and absolutely inspired beyond belief," Jones said. "I just got home and started blowing up balloons right away. And I never stopped!"
Steve runs Balloon Designers, an Issaquah decorating company.
Balloon Designers
(206) 450-5088
PO Box 258
Issaquah, WA 98027
