Ballard's Blu Skillet Ironware

Patrick Maher makes a skillet at a studio in Ballard. Maher and Caryn Badgett the partners behind Blu Skillet Ironware.

You may have thought blacksmithing went out with the Old West. But thanks to two local artists, it’s alive and well in a Ballard studio.

Patrick Maher and Caryn Badgett are partners behind Blu Skillet Ironware, a small business that makes hand-forged iron skillets.

It takes about half a day for one pan to go from raw carbon steel to completed pan

Some products come with a lifetime guarantee, but Maher and Badgett believe their products

will outlast your lifetime.

"Which is kind of a nice thought to think that you're making something

that's going to be around for generations,”

