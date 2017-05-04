Ballard's Blu Skillet Ironware

You may have thought blacksmithing went out with the Old West. But thanks to two local artists, it’s alive and well in a Ballard studio.
Patrick Maher and Caryn Badgett are partners behind Blu Skillet Ironware, a small business that makes hand-forged iron skillets.
It takes about half a day for one pan to go from raw carbon steel to completed pan
Some products come with a lifetime guarantee, but Maher and Badgett believe their products
will outlast your lifetime.
"Which is kind of a nice thought to think that you're making something
that's going to be around for generations,”
© 2017 KING-TV
