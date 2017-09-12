Baldwin drops by KING 5 to boost Boostbox

Seahawk Doug Baldwin with KING 5's Michael King.

Doug Baldwin came to our KING 5 Studios bearing gifts! The Seahawks receiver showed off the new Boostbox, a gift of what Doug calls "the ultimate fan experience."

The Seahawks and CenturyLink teamed up to start the sweepstakes today. Fans can register here to win one of the boxes for every home game. Game tickets, gear, a tablet engraved with Doug's autograph, even a 55-inch TV could be inside (figuratively for the TV of course).

Fans may even be greeted with a hand-delivered box from a Seahawks personality, such as Blitz or the Sea Gals.

