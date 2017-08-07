Adventure Terra's Brittany Hilborn at work. (Photo: Erickson, Anne)

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WASH. - When Brittany Hilborn tells people what she does for a living, she usually gets this response, "You know, usually it's like 'Ha ha. Okay.' "

Her job as a tree climbing guide for AdventureTerra takes her 200 feet up Bainbridge Island Douglas firs on a daily basis.

The career path for making such a lofty living?

"I love rock climbing, and I saw they were looking for a guide, and they said no experience but rock climbing is a plus, and I'm a PE teacher so I had the summer off and I was like what a cool job!"

The talent she uses most while coaxing clients into the branches? It's got nothing to do with ropes and ascenders.

"You gotta be able to talk to people. You know you're up in a tree for how many hours, you've gotta be able to talk to them!"

When we visited Brittany, she helped a gang of girls celebrate a sweet 16 party up in the canopy -- complete with cake.

Here's proof that she's the right woman for this job -- Brittany's favorite moment is when these trees move.

"Sometimes when the wind picks up you feel a little lateral sway. It's great you feel free when you're up there. Just really natural and almost like a monkey you know just hanging out the trees."

This guide is grateful she landed this one-of-a-kind job and glad that the only corporate climbing she does leaves her with fir needles in her hair and pitch on her palms.

