No one starts off doing things perfectly. Just ask Master Distiller Keith Barnes.

"We were the third distillery in the in the state and so all the ugly teenage years are behind us."

Less than a decade later Barnes company Bainbridge Organic Distillers is all grown-up and producing some of the best spirits in the state.

"I had a firm belief that you can make an organic product that is as good or better than anything else that's out there."

One spirit they make has put Bainbridge Island on the world whiskey map.

"We didn't set out to make a Japanese whiskey, but we set out to build a whiskey that had a connection to that place."

That place is Yama; a village built on Bainbridge in the 1880's where Japanese immigrants lived while working at a local mill. When efforts started to help document and preserve artifacts from the site, Barnes distillery set out to help.

"The idea was to build a whiskey that had some Japanese influence to it and we would carve off a vast majority of the profits of that and donated to Bainbridge History Museum."

"Yama is made from un-malted barley that's grow up in the Skagit Valley and it uses a Scottish whiskey yeast."

But what really set this whiskey apart, is the wood they use to mature it in.

"Mezanaer oak is kind of a cult thing. The Japanese use it very sparingly."

Little did they know that the whiskey they were making would be so well received. Late last year, Yama was named Craft Whiskey of the Year by Whisky Advocate magazine. In February, Yama was named Best American Grain Whiskey at the prestigious World Whiskies Awards.

"Everything came together in just the right way, at just the right time and we were able to make something that's special enough that people recognized it for being great."



