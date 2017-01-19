Back off Abba! The world has a new favorite palindromic band

If your favorite 90's bands had a baby, they might sound like Tacocat. They're infectious. They're fun. And they're the self-described feminists Rolling Stone named one of the ten great modern punk bands. The Cartoon Network even hired Tacocat to record a

KING 8:20 PM. PST January 19, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories