Baby Groot steals scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Baby Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is voiced by Vin Diesel.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 stars Lake Stevens native and international superstar Chris Pratt, but he's upstaged in some scenes by a much smaller character - Baby Groot.

The tree is reduced to a sapling in the sequel, and behaves like a precocious toddler.

Dave Bautista, the former pro-wrestler who plays Drax, said Baby Groot’s cuteness is almost unfair.

"We had discussions about it that,” he said. “We're sitting there pouring our hearts out in these performances and we're looking at this little tree with these big eyes and it just kind of stops you in your tracks and you're like, 'For what? For what?' He's going to steal the scene."

The actors shot the film with a real version of the CGI character.

“We had a model of him that was in silicone,” said Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora. “He was soft and beautiful and every time they would bring him to set for reference, we would all make the same sounds, like 'ahhhh.' Even the guys, to see Dave go, 'Ohhhh,' it was adorable."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is rated PG-13 and opens on May 5.

