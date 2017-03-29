Baby animals galore at Fox Hollow Farm

A pile of piglets at Fox Hollow Farm!

Spring time means baby animals at Issaquah's Fox Hollow Farm which opens Saturday, April 1st.

A batch of baby bunnies and piglets will likely be the most popular attractions until a litter of new kittens arrives next week.

Easter weekend is the most popular time of the year for families to visit. There will be nine separate Easter egg hunts for kids, with more than 40,000 eggs to find.

Fox Hollow Farm

12123 Issaquah Hobart Rd SE, Issaquah, WA 98027

foxhollowfamilyfarm@gmail.com

© 2017 KING-TV