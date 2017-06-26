Award-winning wine at Seattle's Charles Smith Wines Jet City

Charles Smith Wines Jet City is the largest urban winery on the West Coast.

SEATTLE - Next time you go searching for award-winning wine in Seattle, head to Charles Smith Wines Jet City in the Georgetown neighborhood. Jet City is the largest urban winery on the West Coast.

With two tasting rooms and a large wine production space, there's plenty of room for fun. And the building was formerly a Doctor Pepper bottling plant.

But the wine is what we couldn't wait to get to! We tried the CasaSmith ViNO Rose which is basically "sunshine in a glass", the K Vinters Powerline Syrah, and the 2015 Vineyard Collection Substance Sauvignon Blanc.

All of the wines are grown and produced in Washington by winemaker Charles Smith and, of course, available at Jet City.

Charles Smith Wines Jet City

1136 S Albro Pl, Seattle, WA 98108

(206) 745-7456



