Authentic Italian you can hear

It's kind of like "The View" meets "The Sopranos." Real estate broker David Madrid, opera singer Tony La Stella, and mother of three Marzia Menegon are Northwest Italian Radio.

"It's like we're around the table, talking with friends," Marzia said.

"We've had people tell us after our show, they're hungry," David said.

It was his idea. Tony is the producer. Marzia is the voice of reason from Italy.

They say the show capitalizes on the notion that everybody wants to be Italian.

"We eat well. We dress well. We just have so much fun. And we're damn good lookin' people," David said.

From the KKNW studios in Factoria, they let listeners in on what it's like to be an Italian-American. They feature segments like "Guess this Italian" or "So you want to be Italian" or the "Italian phrase of the day."

David says they've received letters from Chicago, Iceland, Germany, even as far as Saudi Arabia.

The show airs live Mondays from 3-5 p.m. on KKNW AM 1150 and KLAY AM 1180 and online anytime.

