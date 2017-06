DARWIN, AUSTRALIA - Watch as Evening host Kim Holcomb voluntarily swims with a two-ton saltwater crocodile in Crocosaurus Cove's Cage of Death. If the name doesn't build confidence, neither will the obvious teeth marks from previous encounters.

