Aulani Grand Villa promises a grand vacation

The very best of accommodations at Aulani, the Grand Villa overlooks the resort's entire lagoon. (Photo: Evening)

KO OLINA, HAWAI'I - Aloha! From a private lagoon, to endless pools, water slides, a lazy river, and even a salt-water snorkeling reef, guests are never short on island fun at the Aulani Resort and Spa, Disney's own tropical Hawaiian getaway. But perched above this endless span of island activities is an oasis all on its own...the Grand Villa.

According to Aulani's General Manager Elliott Mills, the Grand Villa is the very best of the resort's accommodations. The ultimate room with a view, the Grand Villa overlooks Aulani's lagoon below from your own private veranda.

"I think the best part of it is what's outside these curtains here which is the view, which is a panoramic view of the ocean and the beach," Mills said.

The Grand Villa is also the ideal spot to bask in the island's signature sunsets. It includes a family dining room, and three bedrooms that can sleep up to twelve on its massive beds. The suite also features touches of Disney throughout, like original Mickey Mouse art and towels, as well as sprinkles of Hawaiian culture, including lamps modeled after traditional poi pounders.

"Going back to Disney's storytelling ways...just telling the story in the most authentic way about the Hawaiian culture, and it's incorporated all over here in this room and throughout the whole resort," Mills said.

Whether you come to Disney's Aulani for the adventure, the sights, or simply to soak up the Hawaiian sun, the Grand Villa promises a grand vacation. Head over to Aulani's website to learn more!

