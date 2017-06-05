At Lopez' Holly B.'s, the 'Love and Butter' legacy lives on

Holly B's Bakery's famous Butterhorn, Lopez Island

LOPEZ ISLAND, WASH. - Some things never change on Lopez Island in the San Juans.

Like the waves, for example.

But some of the iconic places in the island's only town have changed. They're being operated by new owners, who've traded city life for Lopez living.

Holly B.'s Bakery has supplied Lopezians with Love and Butter for 40 years. New owner Stephanie Smith is continuing the tradition, and she's aware of the sweet legacy she's taken on, “A lot of people came in, and they were just so happy to know that the bakery was going to continue."

In Kirkland, Smith ran the bakery for Microsoft's catering service, now she's loving her new, scaled back job.

But some things here are not new. She says she'd probably get run off the island if she quit making these two staples: "Cinnamon Rolls and Butterhorns. Probably in that order. "

The Bakery's Motto, “Love People. Cook them tasty food”, remains the same.

“That was always Holly’s motto. The name of her book was “Love and Butter”, and it just has to continue.”

For Stephanie, baking for Islanders isn't just a job, it's a calling, “It's not something I was looking for but it was all the right things. It's such an emotional thing for me."

She's willing to put in as much time. And as many treats, as it takes. To become an official Lopezian some day.

"I've heard 20 years, but maybe I can get a variance on that since I own the bakery."

Holly B.'s Bakery

211 Lopez Road

Lopez Island, WA 98261

360-468-2133

For more information on Lopez Island go to www.visitsanjuans.com.

