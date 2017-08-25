Artist makes light live with help from Home Depot

Artist Ben Zamora got his start in theater lighting.

SEATTLE - Most of us see your everyday fluorescent light tube and think nothing of it. But Seattle's Ben Zamora sees spectacular art.

He uses tubes he finds in hardware stores to create work that lights up in Seattle, New York, Austriax and beyond.

Ben started as a theater lighting guy for some of the world's top opera houses. But when his wife had a baby, he wanted his work to have more meaning.

He became a full-time artist.

He was recently chosen by Seattle Public Utilities to create a permanent public work for a new park at 12th Ave S and S Elmgrove. The work should be finished in the fall of 2017.

