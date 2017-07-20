Artisanal Lavender soothes the soul

The Lavender Connection Co.

SEQUIM, WASH. - Rick and Sue Olson own the Lavender Connection Co. Their Farm in Sequim has over 20 different varieties of lavender.

Rick and Sue are very welcoming and their daughter, Rebecca, can show you the varieties and help you invent your scent using essential oils and fragrances with their lavender as a base. Rebecca might just show you the owl that lives in their old barn!

Rick is passionate about distilling lavender and enjoys giving lessons on the chemistry of the process. The Olsons love meeting customers and encourage you to relax, have a picnic and take photos.

If you are in the military, show your military I.D., and you will receive a free u-cut bouquet of lavender.

Sequim Lavender Weekend 2017 starts Friday, July 21 and runs through Sunday, July 23.

Remember to relax and breathe in the fragrant lavender ... you'll be calm in no time!

