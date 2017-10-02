Artful food with a Latin twist served in the shadow of the Amazon Spheres

Rack of Lamb "Mixiote" at 2120 in Seattle

SEATTLE, WASH. - Whether you're looking for a new place to host lunch meetings, or settle in for a nice dinner with close family and friends, 2120's modern, yet cozy atmosphere in the heart of The Regrade will fit the bill.

Chef Derek Bugge is a born and raised Seattleite, so using local ingredients is really important to him. But his inspiration is drawn from his Mexican roots. Each of Bugge's plates are artful, and detail oriented. Every single piece on the plate is intentionally placed.

Grilled octopus at 2120

We tried one of the crowd favorites at 2120, the grilled octopus. It's nestled on a bed of honey-carrot puree, and corona bean ragu. Even if you're not a big fan of octopus, chances are you'd love this dish!

2120 is a restaurant located right next to the new Amazon Spheres

During Patio Season, you can dine in the shadow of The Spheres. At the bar, you can sip on one of 2120's specialty cocktails and enjoy happy hour seven days a week!

Location:

2120 6th Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

Hours:

Lunch: Mon - Fri: 11AM - 3PM

Brunch: Sat & Sun: 11AM - 3PM

Dinner: Sat - Thurs: 4PM - 10PM; Fri: 4PM - 11PM

Happy Hour: Mon - Fri: 4PM - 6PM; Sat & Sun: 4PM - Close

