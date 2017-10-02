Artful food with a Latin twist at 2120 (Part 2) - KING 5 Evening
Chef Derek Bugge is a born and raised Seattleite, so using local ingredients is really important to him. But his inspiration is drawn from his Mexican roots. Each of Bugge's plates are artful, and detail oriented. Every single piece on the plate is intent
KING 7:45 PM. PDT October 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
-
Amazon to build second North America HQ
-
Ferndale couple at music festival during Las Vegas shooting
-
Dozens dead, 100 injured in Las Vegas strip shooting
-
Beloved Seattle horse farm being sold
-
Tom Petty: A look at the rock star's career
-
Some Seahawks fans still boycotting team
-
KING 5 News Now
-
Warren Moon's first thoughts on Seahawks win over Colts
-
High school football teams react to anthem controversy
More Stories
-
Las Vegas shooting: At least 59 killed, over 500…Oct. 2, 2017, 1:13 a.m.
-
Mark Wright: Are you okay with what happened in Las Vegas?Oct. 2, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
-
'It was mayhem:' Ferndale man describes surviving…Oct. 2, 2017, 9:25 a.m.