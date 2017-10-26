Archie McPhee pays homage to Stranger Things for Halloween. (Pt.2) - KING 5 Evening
Every Halloween the staff decorate the store and this year's theme is "Stranger Things." Fans of the hit Netflix show will recognize the alphabet wall along with singed telephone and a life sized Demogorgon. The back of the store has also been transformed
KING 7:58 PM. PDT October 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Off-duty Tacoma police officer rushed to help Vegas victims
-
Mark Wright's perspective on Las Vegas shooting
-
Olympia police officer a LV shooting survivor
-
Pierce County detective in Las Vegas in when shooting happened
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
Middle Fork Snoqualmie construction complete
-
Viral hoaxes popping up all over social media in the wake of Las Vegas shooting
-
New psychiatric hospital in Tacoma
-
UW professor shares research on gun violence
More Stories
-
Seattle to defend councilmember Sawant in defamation lawsuitOct 26, 2017, 7:33 p.m.
-
Prosecutors tentatively decline to bring criminal…Oct 26, 2017, 8:29 p.m.
-
Pierce County murder suspect makes first court appearanceOct 24, 2017, 10:26 a.m.