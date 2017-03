Kelsey Plum was caught on camera dancing before a game to TLC.

The Washington Women's Basketball team heads to the NCAA Tournament as the third seed. There’s high expectations for the Dawgs, so we'll see how far NCAA’s All-time Leading Scorer Kelsey Plum can take them!

And though her name is Plum, Evening reporter Michael King says apples might be her secret! He goes one-on-one with the Husky superstar.

