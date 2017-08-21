Animals are all smiles as they move into their new Seattle Humane shelter

The animals at Seattle Humane moved into their new location where staff says they won't have birds in their kennels and ice in their bowls.

BELLEVUE, WASH. - “Today all of our cats and dogs are moving over into their new homes,” said Seattle Humane’s medical director Jessica Reed. “It’s exciting.”

Since Seattle Humane is 100% non-profit, the community came together to raise the money to build the new state-of-the-art shelter and help the shelter move and clean.

Reed says all hands were on deck with the staff, plenty of dedicated volunteers, and even her parents came from New York to help with the move.

"Just makes me want to cry. I know I have goosebumps right now,” said Reed. "It's unbelievable. This is so long overdue. There won't be birds in their kennels anymore. They won't have ice in their water bowls. It'll just be… it's going to be amazing."

One of the dogs up for adoption, Alba, checked out her new room.

"He looks so tiny in that room,’ said Reed. “It's a good problem to have in a shelter. We have the ability to do a ton more and we're not even close to being filled in this shelter. So, tons of room to grow."

Reed says the shelter hopes to increase their numbers to save 10,000 animals a year. Right now, she says they’re saving around 6,000 a year.

"We're saving essentially the unsaveable,” said Reed. “The old pets that people just can't take care of anymore. We're patching them up and finding them new homes."

Seattle Humane is open seven days a week.

Seattle Humane

(425) 641-0080

13212 SE Eastgate Way, Bellevue, WA 98005

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV