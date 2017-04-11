An urban sanctuary for sale high above Seattle

You may not see it from the street, but high above 4th & Pike is a home that's a little slice of heaven.

"This is truly an urban sanctuary.” Says Scott Wasner of Realogics Sotheby's International Realty "The building was originally constructed in 1908 as the Northern Bank and Trust building later renamed the Seaboard Building."

"This represented kind of the modern shift moving north to downtown as the original downtown core which we know as Pioneer Square."

The penthouse was constructed in 2000 when the upper floors of the historic building were converted into condos.

"This particular unit is 1991 square feet," Says Wasner. "The living room and dining room, it's kind of a great room concept here.”

"The kitchen has quartz counter tops, state of the art appliances. What's also unique is we have this incredible skylight that looks up a frames skyscraper within the city."

Down the hall, you'll find two bedrooms, including the master.

"The master bedroom is very private. There's this incredible art deco door that slides out to offer further privacy. The masterbath has a beautiful steam shower with beautiful stone accents."

But while the inside is nice, it's the outside that makes this place so special.

“I think one of the most unique features is this incredible outdoor terrace which is 1763 square feet." Says Wasner. "It’s a very unique perspective. It's a very Manhattan, New York feel looking at the different types of architecture from modern day skyscrapers to buildings that are from the early 1900's."

"My clients have had parties of up to nearly 200 people here. Again with the indoor-outdoor flow of the unit, it's ideal for entertaining."

So if your dream is to live in the heart of Seattle, it doesn't get more urban than this.



