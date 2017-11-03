Amplify HER, the film inspired by 7 female EDM artists

SEATTLE, WA - Amplify HER explores female DJ's rising stars and more as they come-of-age amidst the emerging cultural renaissance of the feminine.

This Electronic Dance Music artists battle demons from their painful pasts to emerge as beacons in the global festival scene.

The visually dynamic film weaves animated motion comics created by the characters to offer intimate access into the colorful worlds of emerging female artists. Rather than ask the expected, "Why aren’t there more women in this male-dominated scene?”, the question was, “What is unique about feminine expression and how might we all benefit when it flourishes?”

