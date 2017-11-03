Amplify HER, the film inspired by 7 female EDM artists - KING 5 Evening

Amplify HER explores female DJ's rising stars and more as they come-of-age amidst the emerging cultural renaissance of the feminine.This Electronic Dance Music artists battle demons from their painful pasts to emerge as beacons in the global festival sc

KING 7:48 PM. PDT November 03, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories