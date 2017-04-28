Amazon goes back to its roots for World Book Day

Amazon is celebrating World Book Day on April 20th with a global free library event.

On Sunday, April 23rd, Amazon hosted global free library events in a dozen countries around the world.

More than 7,400 people shared their love of reading donating more than 17,200 books.

People were encouraged to leave a book they want to share with others and take a new book home. In Seattle, an event was held at the Van Vorst library on Amazon's South Lake Union campus. The remaining books were donated to Mary's Place and Pike Place Market Foundation.

